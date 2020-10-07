Audi TT soldiers on as Europe gets new S line Competition Plus model

With conflicting rumours of it imminent axing having flared up two months ago in spite of ongoing reassurance, Audi has given the TT a new S line Competition Plus appearance package in Europe.

Building on the standard S line, the Competition Plus treatment sees the inclusion of the otherwise optional black styling pack that brings a gloss black finish to the Singleframe grille, side vents and skirts, the mirror caps, diffuser and fixed rear wing.

Additionally fitted with black dual exhaust outlets integrated into said diffuser, the Competition Plus boasts black Audi four rings logos in front of the rear wheel arches, standard 19-inch five-spoke black or optional 20-inch Y-spoke black alloys and a choice of four colours; Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Tango Red and Turbo Blue.

The interior meanwhile comes with the S line pack as standard, but adds black leather and Alcantara S seats with Ara Blue or Express Red stitching, matte brushed aluminium or faux carbon fibre inlays and Slate Grey, Tango Red or Turbo Blue accent for the transmission tunnel and air vents.

Based on the 45 TFSI model, the S line Competition Plus’ powertrain is unchanged from the standard model and consists of the 180kW/370Nm 2.0 TFSI petrol mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic gearbox with drive going to the front or all four wheels.

Like the model on which it is based, the S line Competition Plus can be had as a coupe or Roadster with respective pricing, in Germany, from €47 316 (R928 519) and €49 655 (R974 419)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.