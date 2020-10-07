Motoring News 7.10.2020 09:31 am

Disguise free hot Hyundai i20 N teased

Charl Bosch
Side teaser image of the new Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai’s rival for the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI will be boosted by a 150kW/275Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged engine.

Having unveiled the sporty N Line at the end of last month, Hyundai, after an extensive lull, has provided a first glimpse of the all-new i20 N minus any camouflage.

Coming just over five months after the teaser video, the pair of images sees the N wearing the now trademark Performance Blue paint finish with red door sills, a contrasting Phantom Black roof and mirror caps, a gloss black grille and red detailing on the front splitter.

Confirmed to ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, addition details announced are the red N brake calipers and a new rear spoiler. Already set to feature are satin silver door handles, a lower ride height and underneath the bonnet, the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine that will send 150kW/275Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with a seven-speed dual-clutch following later.

Although Hyundai has not divulged any performance figures, its WRC inspired rival for the all-wheel-drive Toyota GR Yaris will, according to motor1.com, get from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and top out at 230 km/h.

Set to also rival the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI, expect more details of the i20 N to be revealed in the coming weeks and months ahead of world debut next year.

