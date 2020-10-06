BMW reveals modern 3 Series tribute to the legendary E30 325is

Although no longer built in South Africa, BMW has paid tribute to the iconic E30 generation 325is with an ultra-exclusive, limited edition version of the current G20 3 Series.

Simply called the Edition and based on the 330i with an ‘s’ suffix added, the latest bespoke-to-South Africa BMW is limited to 230 units and on the outside, receives the M Sport Package as standard, together with the Adaptive M suspension that has resulted in a 10 mm ride height drop, the M Aerodynamics Pack, 20-inch M Performance alloy wheels, the M Sport brakes with blue calipers and like the original, the high gloss Shadowline pack with darkened exterior trimmings.

Inside, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, made up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with 7.0 operating system and gesture control, comes standard, along with the otherwise optional Harman Kardon, Park Assist, M steering wheel and seatbelts, an anthracite roofliner, glass sunroof, sport seats with adjustable lumbar support, ambient lighting, Vernasca Black leather upholstery and 330is branded door sills.

Also equipped with the variable sports power steering, up front, and unlike the original, the Edition makes use of the ‘regular’ 330i’s 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder rated at 190kW/400Nm, while the only transmission offered is the eight-speed Steptronic with sports optimised ratios plus paddle shifters. Top speed is therefore capped at 250 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 5.8 seconds.

Available in four colours derived from that of the 325is; Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver and Melbourne Red, the 330is Edition is priced from R899 000 and comes standard with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

