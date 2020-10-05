Limited edition Ford Fiesta ST revealed as the hot hatch South Africa won’t get

A forbidden entity for South Africa alongside other hot models such as the Focus ST, Puma ST and Explorer ST, Ford has unveiled a new limited edition version of the Fiesta ST only Europe will get from later this year.

Simply called the Edition, and billed as not just a cosmetic overhaul, the Blue Oval has afforded the ST with ten-spoke 18-inch Ford Performance alloy wheels that are two kilograms lighter than those of the standard model, a matte black lower air intake, high gloss black mirror caps, upper grille, diffuser, rear spoiler and fog light surrounds, and the previously optional Azura Blue paint finish.

Inside, the Edition receives faux carbon fibre inlays on the instrument panel and dashboard, as well as an illuminated red starter button and chrome air vent surrounds. It however retains the flat-bottom ST steering wheel, gear lever and handbrake with blue stitching, heated and adjustable ST branded Recaro sport seats and ST floor mats plus seatbelts.

Underneath its three-door only skin lays the biggest changes in the form of a revised Quaife limited slip differential and Torque Vectoring system, a 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear ride height drop, adjustable two-way dampers with twin-tube stainless dampers and a new Sport mode button on the steering wheel.

Still featuring Launch Control and two other driving modes; Normal and Track, the ST, like the mentioned hot Puma, it motivated by a three-cylinder 1.5 EcoBoost engine that produces 147kW/290Nm. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, Ford claims a top speed of 230 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Limited to just 500 units, only 300 ST Editions will be offered in the United Kingdom at a price of £27 075 (R576 071). As indicated though, it, like the standard ST, won’t be offered in South Africa anytime soon.

