Facelift BMW 5 Series line-up priced

Having unveiled the updated 5 Series back in May, BMW South Africa has now announced pricing details of the newcomer ahead of its fourth quarter local market debut.

Set to be offered with the marque’s laser adaptive Matrix or laser LED headlights, as well as the new Dakota leather option and 7.0 operating system, the four model line-up will be made up of the 520d powered by the 140kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, the 185kW/350Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in the 530i, the M550i xDrive whose 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 punches out 390kW/750Nm and the M5 Competition that produces 460kW/750Nm from the same bent-eight.

An eight-speed Steptronic gearbox is standard on all with Munich’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system being standard on the latter pair. Not earmarked for local introduction though is the new plug-in hybrid 530e with XtraBoost, the entry-level 520i or the twin-turbodiesel that makes 235kW/680Nm in the 540d.

