Updated Volkswagen T6.1 Caravelle now a luxury cruise ship

PREMIUM!
Updated Volkswagen T6.1 Caravelle now a luxury cruise shipMotoring News 1 hour ago
Impressive technology in latest version of South African icon.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Almost 900 state farms up for grabs – Didiza
local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?
Courts Public Protector pilloried in court
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths
Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor