Updated Volkswagen T6.1 Caravelle now a luxury cruise ship

There can’t be a Volkswagen fan alive today that doesn’t have a fond family holiday memory involving the iconic Volksie Bus. And almost as if paying tribute to this, we got to take Wolfsburg’s facelifted Caravelle, the T6.1, to the Kuzuko Lodge, in the Eastern Cape, on our first post Covid-19 away launch.

From the outside, the changes are relatively subtle and come in the form of an updated, chrome accentuated front end, LED headlights, along with a side name badge on top of six new exterior colours and seven new two-tone choices, to go with two optional wheel choices.

Jumping inside there is space for days and seat configuration options that should be able to keep almost any family from killing each other on a long trip to the coast. The interior now features darker materials just in case things get really messy.

Sitting in the captain’s chair you are greeted by a new multifunction steering wheel, dashboard and Volkswagen’s Active Info Display digital cockpit that features digital instruments and access to an array of web-based functions and services. The convenience factor has been ramped up and the Caravelle now features inductive charging for your cell phone and Bluetooth connectivity for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The two side doors also conveniently slide open and closed by a simple push of a button.

Powering the Caravelle is Volkswagen’s tried-and-tested 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine that now produces 146 kW of power and 450 Nm from as low as 1 400 rpm. Coupled to a seamless seven-speed DSG transmission, this grunt was more than enough for heading out into the countryside.

Out on the road it’s the new Crosswind Assist that applies the brakes (undetected by the driver) to stabilise the bus when you encounter a strong crosswind made the most sense when cruising out and back into Port Elizabeth. By now you should have noticed that an electro-mechanical power steering is being used for the first time in the Caravelle, and because of this the following are included as standard on this high-end bus.

Lane Assist that alerts the driver if you stray out of the lane and onto oncoming traffic. Trailer Assist, which takes the complication out of reversing with a trailer attached via guidelines, along with a reversing camera. Park Assist is also being offered for the first time and basically identifies a parking space and automatically steers you into it.

In addtition, and to ensure you don’t bump into anything while manoeuvring around with the bus, you get side protection that sees six ultrasound sensors keep a 360-degree eye on your surroundings, and gives you visual and audible warnings of any objects, such as posts or walls that you might be about to flatten, and can even apply the brakes if you don’t.

Another additional layer of safety is provided by Rear Traffic Alert. What this does is recognises not only stationary or moving vehicles directly behind you, but also any that might be approaching at 180 degrees from the side. And if there is a risk of collision, the system produces a visual alert and an audible warning, and if you don’t react, once again the brakes will be automatically applied before a possible collision.

If you got the money, this is one seriously good luxury people mover that will set you back a cool R1 149 400, and comes standard with a five-year/60 000 km maintenance plan and a three-year/120 000 km manufacturer warranty.

