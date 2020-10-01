WATCH: JMPD has a go at television presenter

A disagreement, seemingly over a lack of number plates, has gone viral on social media after being caught on camera.

In the clip, television presenter and former Ignition TV host Marius Roberts is seen behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage conducting a standard road impression, when, after carrying out a simple downshift, is instructed to pull over by an unmarked Johannesburg Metro Police vehicle.

Under the impression that the vehicle had put its lights on to overtake, Roberts proceeded to indicate and move over to the left, but was left bemused when told to pull to the side of the road over after enquiring what he had done wrong. Matters then escalated with the whole incident being captured and subsequently posted online.

“I had already encountered two with lights on just before this happened and had moved across for them so I assumed I was simply doing it for a 3rd time but that was not the case – I was being pulled over!” Roberts said on the video’s description on YouTube.

“Usually we would be at our dedicated quiet roads or at the track to fully exploit the capabilities of such a car, but this story was about the brand in general and their current model line-up and not a performance review which is why we were filming on a busy highway shooting out the back of a tracking vehicle – we were not performance testing”.

