Tech savvy updated Audi A4 priced with added mild-hybrid power

Having the taken the wraps off of the extensively revised A4 and S4 last year, Audi officially detailed one of its key models at a special media showing in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon (30 September).

Its first major overhaul since debuting globally five years ago, the B9 A4 incorporates the same exterior changes as its European sibling, with the same applying inside with the previous rotary dial MMI infotainment system making way for the new 10.1-inch touchscreen with Car2X services as well as Audi Connect that allows for connectively from a user’s smartphone via the myAudi App.

A system that has been designed to be as user friendly as possible, the inclusion of Connect to the MMI, which runs the Volkswagen Group’s latest MIB3 software, also involves the standard fitting of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the new Virtual Cockpit Plus instrument cluster and, when specified with navigation, Google Earth supplied information with live traffic updates.

Model-wise, three trim grades are offered; base, Advanced and S line with niceties, depending on the grade, consisting of LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, a 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system, wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 18-inches, Audi Phone Box, a wireless smartphone charger and four bundled packages aimed reducing the choosing of features one-by-one. These are the Light Package only offered on the entry-level 35 TFSI model, the Comfort Pack, Technology Pack, Assistance Pack and Sport Pack.

Up front, the A4 will initially be an all petrol affair with mild-hybrid assistance offered for the first time. In the mentioned 35 TFSI guise, the stalwart turbocharged 2.0-litre engine delivers 110kW/270Nm and 140kW/320Nm in the 40 TFSI. Unlike in Europe though, the S4 remains petrol powered with its non-hybrid 3.0 TFSI V6 pumping out 260kW/500Nm.

Joining the line-up in February next year is the 35 TDI which will produce 110kW/320Nm from its conventional 2.0-litre oil-burner. Left out though is the updated 3.0 TDI V6 and high-riding Avant based allroad models with Audi attributing the decision to South Africa’s poor fuel quality and shrinking demand compared to its Q-range of SUVs.

With the exception of the S4, all models are front-wheel-drive and equipped with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox, whereas the former boasts an eight-speed Tiptronic as well as quattro all-wheel-drive. Performance-wise, the S4 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

As before, a five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway is standard on all models.

PRICING

A4 35 TFSI – R644 000

A4 35 TFSI Advanced – R663 000

A4 40 TFSI – R681 500

A4 40 TFSI Advanced – R700 500

A4 40 TFSI S line- R726 500

S4 – R944 500

