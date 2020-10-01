Lamborghini set to join Bugatti on Volkswagen’s cost cutting block

Bugatti’s reported sale to Croatian electric hyper car manufacturer, Rimac, is set to form part of a bigger costing measure within the Volkswagen Group reportedly at the expensive of two other brands.

In an apparent confirmation of a report last month, Reuters has revealed that Wolfsburg could also be pulling the pin on both Lamborghini and Ducati as part of its switch from high performance cars to mass produced electric offerings. The reported offloading of the Audi owned marques will come under the spotlight at a strategy meeting next month where the spending of resources related to electric vehicle production will be ascertained in order for the greater marque to double its value to €200-billion.

Despite refusing to comment on the reported sales of its Italian divisions, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess stated that, “we are constantly looking at our brand portfolio, this is particularly true during the phase of fundamental change in our industry. In view of the market disruption, we must focus and ask ourselves what the transformation means for the individual parts of the group.

“Brands must be measured against new requirements. By electrification, by reach, by digitalisation and connectivity of the vehicle. There is new room for manoeuvre and every brand must find its new place”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.