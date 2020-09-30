Hyundai i20 reworked with sporty N Line touches

With the full-blown N arriving next year, Hyundai has given the ‘standard’ i20 an N-infused touch in the form of the sporty N Line.

As with other N Line models, the revisions are reserved for the exterior and interior, which in the former’s case involves the fitting of two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, bespoke front and rear bumpers with grey detailing, extended door sills, a black take on the Cascading grille with added N Line badges, dual exhaust outlets, red accents on the faux diffuser and a choice of four colours; Brass, Polar White with or without a contrasting Phantom Black roof, Aurora Grey and Phantom Black.

Inside, the bespoke consists of alloy pedals, N branded sport seats with red stitching, an N gear lever with red accents and an N sport steering wheel also with red detailing.

Being the range-topping model until the i20 N, the N Line is powered by the 1.0 T-GDI engine that delivers its 88 kW to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Mild-hybrid assistance can also be specified with power remaining unchanged, while the ‘box can be swapped for Hyundai’s new clutchless Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).

In Europe, sales of the N Line kick-off next year but with the ‘standard’ model not yet offered in South Africa, it will remain a no-no for now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.