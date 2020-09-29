Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s swag factor heightened

Hinted at earlier this month, Volkswagen has now revealed the latest limited edition version of the Port Elizabeth built Polo Vivo, with a distinct South African moniker.

Based on the volume selling 63 kW 1.4 Comfortline, the Mswenko, pr. m-swe-nkoh, takes its name from the isiZulu slang term for swag and mainly benefits from a series of unique exterior and interior touches. These include anthracite 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, a chrome tipped exhaust and black roof, privacy glass, Mswenko decals at the base of the doors and a choice of two shades for the mirror caps.

Available in four colours; Pure White, Limestone Grey, Reflex Silver and the Reef Blue launch hue, the Mswenko’s interior boasts silver inserts on the dashboard, a leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel and gear lever, a six-speaker sound system with App Connect, an anthracite roofliner, front armrest and Ocean Blue seats.

Up front, the mentioned 1.4-litre powerunit is unchanged and produces 63kW/132Nm that is directed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.9 L/100 km with top speed pegged at 177 km/h. Priced at R246 900, an R18 300 premium over the Comfortline, the Mswenko comes as standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty, although buyers can opt for a service plan as a cost option.

