Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s swag factor heightened

Mswenko benefits from a series of bespoke exterior and interior trim pieces with no alterations made underneath the bonnet.

Hinted at earlier this month, Volkswagen has now revealed the latest limited edition version of the Port Elizabeth built Polo Vivo, with a distinct South African moniker.

Based on the volume selling 63 kW 1.4 Comfortline, the Mswenko, pr. m-swe-nkoh, takes its name from the isiZulu slang term for swag and mainly benefits from a series of unique exterior and interior touches. These include anthracite 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, a chrome tipped exhaust and black roof, privacy glass, Mswenko decals at the base of the doors and a choice of two shades for the mirror caps.

Available in four colours; Pure White, Limestone Grey, Reflex Silver and the Reef Blue launch hue, the Mswenko’s interior boasts silver inserts on the dashboard, a leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel and gear lever, a six-speaker sound system with App Connect, an anthracite roofliner, front armrest and Ocean Blue seats.

Up front, the mentioned 1.4-litre powerunit is unchanged and produces 63kW/132Nm that is directed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.9 L/100 km with top speed pegged at 177 km/h. Priced at R246 900, an R18 300 premium over the Comfortline, the Mswenko comes as standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty, although buyers can opt for a service plan as a cost option.

