All-new Isuzu MU-X set for upmarket, swoopy look as first patents leak

Marking its seventh year in production this year, the Isuzu MU-X is set for a dramatic makeover based on new leaked patent documents.

Obtained by Dutch online site, Autoweek, the patents, submitted to Japan’s Patent Office, shows the MU-X adopting a rounded appearance with the front being a blend of the outgoing and current D-Max as well as certain Haval models, while the side profile and rear facia adopts cues from the Jaguar F-Pace and the long since discontinued Subaru Tribeca.

Although no images of the interior were provided, the MU-X will more than likely receive the same setup and design as the D-Max, as well as the assortment of safety and driver assistance systems that saw the pick-up become the first to be awarded five stars by Australia’s ANCAP earlier this month.

Underneath the bonnet, the upgraded 140kW/450Nm 3.0 D-TEQ turbodiesel engine will replace the current 130 kW unit and offer the choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic with drive going to the rear or all four wheels, with some markets also getting the 110 kW 1.9 BluePower unit.

A key model in several markets, the MU-X, which is the second best-selling body-on-frame SUV after the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in Australia, will continue to be sourced from Thailand and potentially debut next year as opposed to 2022 based on the early submission of the images. More details are set to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.