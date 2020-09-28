Latest Ferrari one-off a tribute to the past and V12 engine

Ferrari has unveiled its latest one-off creation as the tenth to feature a V12 engine since the 599 GTB Fiorano-based P540 Superfast Aperta in 2009.

Using the 812 Superfast as a base, the Omologata is the result of two years’ work for a “a discerning European client” the Prancing Horse claims “is a vibrant evocation of the values that define Ferrari in relation to GT racing”.

Compared to its sibling, the Omologata retains only the windscreen and headlights with the rest of the unique triple-layer Rosso Magma coloured bodywork being handcrafted out of aluminium with an obvious nod to not only the model it is derived from, but also the 250 LM and 250 GTO when viewed from some angles.

Betraying its 812 origins when viewed from the back, the Omologata’s interior has been designed to contrast that of the paint finish and consists of black leather upholstery, Jeans Aunde fabric and electric blue seats with a four-piece racing harness also starring. Unsurprisingly, no actual image of the interior in full was revealed.

No mentioning was also made of the engine, which in the 812 Superfast displaces 6.5-litres and produces 588kW/718Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the rear wheels with the top speed being capped at 340 km/h and 0-100 km/h taking 2.9 seconds.

