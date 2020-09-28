All-new Kia Sportage set for global reveal in April next year

A model of which nothing has been spoken of or even mentioned in recent times, a new report from South Korea has claimed that Kia will be taking the wraps off of the all-new Sportage next year.

According to The Korean Car Blog, the Sportage, which in its current fourth generation debuted back in 2015 and received a specification upgrade earlier this year after a mid-life update in 2019, will be replaced in April next year with another round of revisions poised to be rolled-out before then.

Based on the online publication’s claims, the Sportage, known internally as the NQ5, will differ aesthetically from the Sorento, but likely derive its underpinnings from the all-new Hyundai Tucson, which in turn will provide the foundation for the new Santa Cruz pick-up.

Another mystery is the Sportage’s powerunit options, but chances are that these could be similar to that of the Tucson in featuring the Smartstram 1.6 T-GDI engine in petrol and hybrid forms, as well as the turbodiesel of similar displacement.

As evident by the spy images of the still heavily camouflaged prototype, the Sportage is unlikely to show its true self soon, but expect possible interior and/or technical details to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

