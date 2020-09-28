Rolls-Royce’s Ghost(ly) figure enlarged

Rolls-Royce has followed the unveiling of the second generation Ghost at the beginning of this month up with the reveal of a long wheelbase model in a move similar to the Phantom.

Going on sale from the fourth quarter of this year, the Extended measures 170 mm longer than the conventional model, meaning an overall length of 5 716 mm with the rest of the various dimensions remaining as is. According to Rolls-Royce, the Ghost Extended boasts more rear legroom than any current sedan on sale today, with the exception of the extended Phantom.

As part of its prolonged length, the Ghost also receives the marque’s so-called Serenity Seat claimed to match those of a business class jet cabin, as well as a fridge between the seats that features two modes to keep one’s champagne at between six and eleven degrees Celsius.

Riding on the same new aluminium platform as the conventional Ghost in addition to being fitted with the Planer Suspension and near-on 100 kg of sound deadening materials, the Extended features an array of material choices and colours, but with motivation coming from the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 that sends 420kW/820Nm to all four corners via a satellite aided ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. Performance is said to be identical to that of the regular Ghost in spite of the added length and weight gain of 46 kg.

Likely to be offered next year, no pricing for the Ghost Extended has been divulged, but expect a premium over the standard model poised to arrive first.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.