Bustled-backed Audi Q5 Sportback revealed

Unveiled exactly almost three months ago, Audi has expanded the updated second generation Q5 line-up by adding a Sportback model in a move similar to the Q3.

Set to compete with the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, the Q5 Sportback’s main difference is of course its fastback, coupe-styled rear facia complete that sports a wraparound window, new tailgate, OLED taillights with dynamic indicators, an integrated bootlid spoiler and a seven millimetre gain in overall length.

Compared to its sibling, the swoopy design has also had an effect on practicality with boot space falling by 40-litres to 510-litres and by 70-litres to 1 480-litres with the rears folded flat. The rest of the interior is unchanged and depending on the spec and trim level, includes the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument, the 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment system with MIB 3 software, an optional 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system as well as the same assortment of safety and driver assistance systems.

Up front, the Sportback, in Europe, will initially be powered by a single mild-hybrid TDI or TFSI engine of 2.0-litres, rated at 120 kW in the 35 TDI and 150 kW in the 45 TFSI. A 45 TFSI pumping out 195 kW as well as a 150 kW 40 TDI will be added at a later stage, along with a 210 kW 3.0 TDI V6 in the 50 TDI.

The 55 TFSI e, which combines the four-cylinder petrol with an electric motor, will join the line-up towards the end of this year or in 2021, together with the incoming SQ5. Outside of Europe, the bent-six diesel, which will likely motivate the SQ5 in a higher state of tune, will be replaced by the familiar mild-hybrid 331kW/600Nm 3.0 TFSI V6.

No price of spec details have been confirmed, but expect the Q5 Sportback to make its local market debut sometime next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.