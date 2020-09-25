Toyota Urban Cruiser (finally) touches down in India but will it come to South Africa?

Toyota, after a delayed launch last month and prolonged teaser campaign, officially detailed the all-new Urban Cruiser in India this week as the second model of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki.

Based on the segment dominating Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser revives a moniker last used six years ago for a Europeanised version of the Japanese market ist, but unlike the Suzuki Baleno-derived Glanza, which Toyota South Africa unveiled this week as the Starlet, the transformation is more extensive in the form of a new front-end inspired by that of the facelift Fortuner.

Aside from the Toyota badges replacing the Suzuki ones, the Urban Cruiser’s interior is identical to that of the Vitara Brezza with buyers being afforded a choice of three trim levels and a single powerunit, mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to the front wheels only.

The line-up kicks-off with the entry-level Mid that boasts 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, projector-type LED headlights, black roof rails, body coloured mirrors and door handles, a Bluetooth and USB enabled four-speaker sound system, a multi-function steering wheel, push-button start, electric windows all around, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry, electric mirrors, auto lock/unlock doors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and Hill Hold Control on automatic models.

Upping the ante, the High swaps the steelies for 16-inch alloys in addition to receiving a seven-inch inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice command and satellite navigation, a silver instead of a black front skidplate, Gunmetal Grey roof rails, cruise control, a front armrest, silver instead of black interior detailing, an outside temperature display and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

At the top end is the Premium which gets LED fog lights, diamond-cut 16-inc alloys, a reverse camera, auto on/off headlights as well as rain sense wipers, folding electric mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters and an electrochromatic rear-view mirror.

The 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine underneath the bonnet is carried over from the Brezza and produces 77kW/138Nm, with auto models featuring a mild-hybrid system with idle stop/start and brake energy regeneration. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.9 L/100 km for the manual and 5.3 L/100 km for the automatic.

In all, six solid colours are offered; Sunny White, Suave Brown, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, Spunky Orange and Groovy Blue with the Premium having the added option of three two-tone finishes; Rustic Brown or Spunky Blue with a Sizzling Black roof and Groovy Orange with a Sunny White lid.

Confirmed for arrival next month with order books having opened a few months ago, the Urban Cruiser, despite increasing rumours and speculation after the Starlet launch, has not been announced for South Africa just yet but if approved, would slot-in below the C-HR as its most affordable SUV.

PRICING

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Mid – Rs 840 000 (R195 448)

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Mid AT – Rs 980 000 (R228 022)

Urban Cruiser 1.5 High – Rs 915 000 (R212 899)

Urban Cruiser 1.5 High AT – Rs 1 065 000 (R247 800)

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Premium – Rs 980 000 (R228 022)

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Premium AT – Rs 1 130 000 (R262 924)

