Kia still not sure about a second generation Stinger

With the facelift Stinger now officially out, its future as Kia’s flagship sedan remains uncertain with a new report claiming it could still be a single generation model with no successor planned.

In what appears to be a confirmation of reports earlier this year and by caradvice.com.au last year, Kia Australia Product Planning Head, Roland Rivero, told motoring.com.au that a second generation Stinger is “still under study” and that the current first generation’s lifecycle could be extended further in order for Kia to make a decision about a successor.

“You could argue with a longer life there’s longer opportunity to decide and make that decision. But no decision has been made on the next-generation model,” Rivero said, before adding that Australia remains committed to the Stinger where sales have been stronger than in the United States.

“We’re still very focused on Stinger in our market and it’s continuously doing very well for us. If anything, as its ageing it’s doing even better,” Rivero said, confirming that around 200 units a month are leaving showrooms across the country where the Stinger has proved popular amongst not only former Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore owners, but also various state police departments.

Kia Motors South Africa has however confirmed that the updated Stinger won’t be offered locally after sales ended in 2018 with 28 units moved via a dedicated Kia website.

