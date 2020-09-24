Volkswagen’s ‘electric Tiguan’ alternative revealed as second ID model

With just over a year having passed since the introduction of the ID.3, Volkswagen has expanded its dedicated range of all-electric ID vehicles with the long awaited reveal of the bigger ID.4.

Billed as a crossover and riding on the electric optimised MEB platform, the ID.4 follows the same design route as its Golf-sized sibling, but within the Volkswagen line-up, aligns closer to the Tiguan Allspace than with the standard five-seat model. Positioned between both, the ID.4 measures 4 584 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 766 mm, height of 1 635 mm and width of 1 852 mm.

Despite being 117 mm shorter in overall length and 23 mm in the wheelbase department than the Allspace, while also being 48 mm lower and 13 mm wider, the ID.4 boasts the same luggage capacity with 858-litres on offer with the rear seats up and 1 818-litres with the rears dropped.

Riding as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels with black roof rails being standard, the ID.4 introduces what Wolfsburg refers to as the Statement Package, which consists of a fixed panoramic glass roof, projector adaptive LED headlights, illuminated Volkswagen logo and folding electric mirrors, while the equally novel Gradient Pack adds silver accents to the roof rails plus 20-inch alloys. In total, six colours will be offered; Moonstone Grey, Glacier White Metallic, Scale Silver Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, King’s Red Metallic and Blue Dusk Metallic with a contrasting black roof starring on the Gradient pack.

Like the ID.3, the ID.4’s interior incorporates a minimalist design with the analogue instrument cluster being replaced by a 5.3-inch digital display known as the ID Cockpit, while most of the functions have been located to the ten-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, which can be upgraded to the twelve-inch Pro Max as part of the Statement pack. As well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both systems feature over-the-air updates, the Hello ID voice activation command, Gesture Control and App Connect.

Debuting in First Edition guise, features and tech consists of dual-zone climate control, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, piano key black detailing, Lunar Grey cloth upholstery, heated steering wheel, mirrors and windscreen washer nozzles, keyless entry and a heated windscreen on all-wheel-drive models. With the Statement package added, twelve-way massaging electric seats feature along with a 30 colour ambient lighting system, Galaxy Black leatherette seats and an electric tailgate.

On the safety side, the ID.4 comes standard with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Auto High Beam Assist and semi-autonomous Travel Assist system.

In terms of power, only a rear-mounted 82 kWh battery pack will be offered initially, with its outputs standing at 150kW/309Nm, thus resulting in a claimed range of 400 km and 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Volkswagen has however confirmed that an all-wheel-drive model will be added next year with a reported output of 225 kW.

With the 11 kW on-board charger plugged-in, charging time from 0-100% takes seven hours with a range of 53 km possible after 60 minutes. When plugged-in to a fast charging 125 kW outlet though, the battery takes 38 minutes to be charged from five to 80%.

In the United States, sales of the ID.4 commences in the first quarter of next year with a starting price of $39 995 (R685 249) for the entry-level Pro model, while the First Edition kicks-off at $43 995 (R753 782) and comes with the mentioned Statement ($4 500 [R77 100]) and Gradient ($1 500 [R257 00]) packages as standard. The all-wheel-drive Pro model will retail from $43 695 (R748 642). At present though, no plans are in place to bring the ID.4 to South Africa.

