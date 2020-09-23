Ford Endeavour (Everest) puts on Sport attire

Having previewed it last week in the form of a single teaser image, Ford has now detailed the special edition Everest Sport in India.

Following in the wheel tracks of the Australian model, the newcomer, which carries the Endeavour moniker, benefits from mostly black finishes on the now honeycomb pattern grille, on the front skidplate, mirror caps and roof rails, while Sport badges on the tailgate and at the base of the rear doors, black chrome detailing, smoked headlight clusters and black alloy wheels rounds the changes off.

Based on the top-spec Titanium+, equivalent to the South African Limited, and offered in three colours; Diamond White, Diffused Silver and Absolute Black, the Sport’s only interior difference is a two-tone beige and grey finish with standard spec remaining unchanged.

The same applies to the engine where the Sport employs the single-turbo version of the 2.0 EcoBlue engine offered in South Africa, albeit without the latter prefix, but retuned to produce 125kW/420Nm. Drive is routed to the rear or all four wheels via the ten-speed General Motors co-developed automatic gearbox.

Aimed at the segment leading Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition, which, sans the TRD fittings, is closely related to the Epic Black, the Endeavour Sport is priced at Rs 3 510 000 (R811 135) and, for the time being, unlikely to be offered on local shores.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.