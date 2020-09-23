Range Rover Velar updated with new tech and mild-hybrid hearts

Jaguar Land Rover has expanded its series of mid-life updates to now include the Range Rover Velar after similar tweaks were applied to the Sport, full-size Range Rover, Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport earlier this year.

Despite remaining unchanged on the outside, apart from a special Edition version based on the SE with the R-Dynamic exterior pack and resplendent with a contrasting black roof, 20-inch alloy wheels and a choice of four colours; Santorini Black, Eiger Grey and two bespoke hues, Hakuba Silver and Lantau Bronze Metallic, the interior has been revised to now include the Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems from the Defender.

Incorporating over-the-air updates, the new software is joined by Solihull’s Active Noise Cancellation technology, new cabin air filtration climate control with a Purify setting, as well as an air ioniser, new steering wheel and in place of the rotary gear selector, a newly designed lever. A wireless smartphone charging pad, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert rounds the changes off as standard equipment across the entire line-up.

The biggest changes are to be found underneath the bonnet where the Velar mirrors the Jaguar F-Pace in being powered by a range of new 48-volt mild-hybrid Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, all mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four corners.

Starting the range off, the P250 is now the only model not to be equipped with the mild-hybrid system and continues to produce 184kW/365Nm from its 2.0-litre unit. Next is the P340 which gets the new electrified 3.0-litre straight-six rated at 250kW/480Nm and the P400 that pumps out 294kW/550Nm from the same engine. The range is rounded off by the plug-in hybrid P400e that combines the mentioned 2.0-litre engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 297kW/640Nm and an all-electric range of 53 km.

On the diesel front, the non-hybrid D200 replaces the D180 and D240, and while still displacing 2.0-litres, punches out 147 kW instead of the previous 132 kW and 177 kW with torque remaining unchanged at 430 Nm. The oil-burning line-up is capped off by the D300 which swaps the long serving Ford-based V6 engine for the new 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six that delivers 221kW/650Nm.

Going on sale in South Africa from the first quarter of next year, the Velar will continue to be offered in four trim grades; base, S, SE and HSE with the R-Dynamic pack optional on all. Bar the P400, all of the mentioned powerunits will touch down on local shores with pricing to be announced closer to the final launch date.

