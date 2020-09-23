Facelift Kia Stinger enters Europe as doors remain closed on South Africa

Its world debut having taken place last month, Kia has now announced details of the European version of the facelift Stinger the Old Continent will be receiving from the final quarter of this year.

Aside from the same exterior revisions as the South Korean-spec model, a new Ascot Green paint option joins the colour palette, in addition to newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels and on the inside, Nappa leather in Saturn Black or red with a black suede package being optional for the first time.

The rest of the interior and its respective changes are carried over from the Korean Stinger and includes the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 64 colour ambient lighting system, frame-less rear-view mirror and a market unique remote start system.

Safety and driver assistance systems includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Warning, surround view Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Following Assist and Highway Driving Assist.

Underneath the bonnet, the previous 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel has been dropped together with the entry-level 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, leaving the twin-turbo 3.3-litre V6 as the sole offering with Kia confirming that the new 2.5 T-GDI mill won’t be made available. Producing the same 272 kW as the pre-facelift Stinger, the twin-blown bent-six sends its power and 510 Nm of torque to all four wheels as standard via the eight-speed automatic gearbox, although it will be rear-wheel-drive only in the United Kingdom.

Despite pricing being withheld until the model’s launch, Kia South Africa has already indicated that the updated Stinger won’t be returning after sales ended in 2018 with 28 units sold between July and September.

