Audi’s R8 Nürburgring tribute unmasked

Having submitted the trademark application back in March, Audi has now officially revealed the special edition R8 Green Hell.

Deriving its name from the moniker three time Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart famously dubbed the Nürburgring, the Green Hell also pays tribute to the R8 LMS that competes in various GT series’, and which has won the 24 hours at the ‘Ring five times since 2012.

Based on the R8 Performance, the Green Hell’s most prominent feature is its colour modelled on the hue set to be used at this year’s event on the R8 of Nico Müller/Frank Stippler/Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch, called Tioman Green, although three other colours are offered; Ibis White, Mythos Black and Daytona Grey.

Aside from the colour, the Green Hell also sports a matte black foil finish on the A-pillar, front access panel and roof, special Green Hell R8 decals, the matte black styling package and five-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels also in black with red rims.

Unique touches inside includes Green Hell R8 embroidered floor mats with red piping, lightweight bucket seats with central Alcantara panels, contrasting blue/green, otherwise known as Kailash, stitching on the steering wheel, instrument panel, armrest, doors and knee pads, and an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking.

Motivation is unchanged from the conventional R8 Performance with the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 sending its 456kW/580Nm to all four corners via a seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Top speed is rated at 331 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash being dispatched in 3.1 seconds.

In Germany, pricing kicks-off at €233 949 (R4 637 180) with only 50 examples set for production worldwide. Availability in South Africa has not been confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.