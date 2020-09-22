Volkswagen plotting reported R version of next Ford Ranger-based Amarok

Set to emerge from the Silverton plant in 2022, a year after its stablemate, the next generation Ford Ranger, a new report from Germany has alleged that Volkswagen could be introducing a hardcore R version of the all-new Amarok.

In comparison to current R branded models though, the Amarok R will adopt a principle similar to the Ranger Raptor in balancing performance with off-road ability, though little else is known at present. Aside from the claim, AutoBild reports that an output of 221 kW will be obtained from a “four-cylinder diesel engine”, which comes as a surprise given reports of the Ranger and Raptor being offered with the same 186 kW 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 used in the F-150.

While the current 157 kW bi-turbodiesel 2.0-litre motor appears certain for both models, the supposed use of the engine in the Amarok R, albeit in a higher state of tune, could be seen as the biggest differentiating factor between both, however, given that the current Amarok employs a bent-six as its flagship powerunit, it remains to be seen whether the R does indeed the follow the four-cylinder route when it becomes a reality.

