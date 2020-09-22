 
 
Love it or loathe it, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is here to stay

Motoring News 1 hour ago

Exterior styling and front-wheel drive system the major talking points.

Jaco van der Merwe
22 Sep 2020
10:08:02 AM
BMW 220d Gran Coupe

The very first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been around locally since early this year, but like almost everything else in life, had to take a back seat due to lockdown. Because road test editor Mark Jones put the M235i through its paces at Gerotek a few months ago, our eyes were on the other two models in the line-up, the 218i and 220d when BMW finally officially introduced them last week. Complementing the 2 Series’ coupes and convertibles, the design of the Gran Coupe has been the major talking point following its launch internationally last year. The front-wheel...

