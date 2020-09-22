Out before the curtain drop: All-new BMW M3 and M4 leaked on social media

With less than 24 hours to go before their planned world reveal, both the new BMW M3 and M4 have been outed via a series of images on social media.

Leaked by the carswithoutlimits Instagram page in the early hours of this morning (22 September), the pictures confirm details already known such as the use of the highly controversial new kidney grilles that debuted on the 4 Series, quad exhaust outlets integrated into the diffuser, carbon fibre door sills, a gloss black finish for the honeycomb lower air intakes, a carbon fibre front splitter as well as boot spoiler, plus Matrix LED headlights.

Finished in Isle of Man Green and Sao Paulo Yellow as previously indicated, the M3 and M4 will be motivated by the new S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine in two states of tune; 353 kW in the standard models and 375 kW in the Competition with torque pegged at 600 Nm. A six-speed manual or eight-speed Steptronic are offered on the former with the latter being restricted to the self-shifter.

Both will initially be rear-wheel-drive only with the xDrive all-wheel-drive set to join at a later stage, but only on models equipped with the automatic ‘box. The line-up will be completed in 2022 with the long awaited arrival of the M3 Touring recently seen undergoing testing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.