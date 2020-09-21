Latest special edition Mini revealed as a tribute to 1964 Monte Carlo winner Hopkirk

With the current generation Mini set for replacing in 2022 having been delayed by Brexit concerns, the Oxford-based marque has released yet another special edition version in celebration of its three wins on the Monte Carlo rally.

Going on sale next month, the newcomer pays tribute to Paddy Hopkirk who gave the then British Motor Corporation (BMC) owned marque its first Monte victory in 1964, but unlike the original, both the standard three-or-five door Cooper S’ will be used as a base along with the John Cooper Works (JCW).

Essentially an appearance package, the Paddy Hopkirk Edition, on the outside, comes finished in Chili Red with a contrasting white roof similar to the original Hopkirk shared with co-driver Henry Liddon, with additional touches consisting of 17-inch track spoke black JCW light or 18-inch cross spoke Jet Black matte light JCW forged alloy wheels and gloss black air intakes, door handles, mirror caps, grille, fuel filler caps, tailgate handle and Mini badges.

Sporting the now legendary #37 race number on the doors, Mini has also added a white single racing stripe across the bonnet on the driver’s side, 1964 Monte Carlo Rally logos, a 3D bonnet graphic of the winner’s number plate, 33 EJB, ‘Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo’ badging on the tailgate, illuminated Paddy Hopkirk door sills, optional twin LED auxiliary lights and Hopkirk’s signature on a piano key black strip inside.

Outputs up front are unchanged with the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine in the Cooper S producing 141kW/280Nm and the unit in the JCW 170kW/320Nm. No details regarding price was announced.

