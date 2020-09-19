 
 
WATCH: New Land Rover Defender just what the professor ordered

Jaco van der Merwe

Impressive reborn legend a world apart from its iconic predecessor.

Jaco van der Merwe
19 Sep 2020
08:29:31 AM
From Randburg to Refilwe, the new Land Rover Defender is an instant hit.

Meet Gerry McGovern, chief design officer at Land Rover. Professor McGovern in fact. While his serene headquarters in the West Midlands of England may not seem like a highly pressured working environment, it was there where McGovern was tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in automotive history. The Briton had the unenviable task of completely redesigning one of the planet’s most iconic vehicles – the Land Rover Defender. When the final Defender rolled off the assembly line in 2016, it didn’t just mark the end of the L316’s 33-year run which started in 1983. As the L316 commonly...

