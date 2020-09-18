Suzuki Baleno now with added stability

Suzuki has built on the mid-life facelift afforded to the Baleno last year by introducing an electronic stability programme (ESP) for the first time.

With Toyota on course to introduce its version, the revived Starlet to South Africa sometime this month, the ESP comes as standard across the three model Baleno range, with its inclusion not resulting in any price hikes.

Although already fitted as standard with ABS and EBD, the main difference is the airbag count with the entry-level GL boasting two and the range-topping GLX six. The ESP has also not impacted the drivetrain which consists of a normally aspirated 68kW/130Nm 1.4-litre petrol paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

As before, all models come as standard with a five year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICE

Baleno 1.4 GL – R221 900

Baleno 1.4 GLX – R259 900

Baleno 1.4 GLX AT – R274 900

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.