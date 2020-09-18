Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s new V6 turbodiesel engine detailed

After months of silence, alleged new details of the highly awaited Toyota Land Cruiser 300 have emerged, largely centring around the all-new V6 turbodiesel engine that will replace the venerable 4.5 D-4D V8.

Set to join the twin-turbocharged petrol and hybrid V6s units when the wraps come off next year, Australia’s carsguide.com.au, citing unnamed reports from Japan, states that the V6 will displace 3.3-litres and as previously indicated, produce in the region of 200kW/650Nm, the latter output being identical to the V8 but with power rising by five kilowatts.

Rumoured for introduction in the GR Hilux, which has seemingly gone quiet in recent months, the V6, although destined for the 300 for now, won’t replace the V8 outright as it will continue to be offered in the Land Cruiser 76 and 79 for the time being. With Toyota’s switch to hybrid power across its line-up by 2025 however, it remains to be seen if the V8 will fall by the wayside and replaced by the V6, which could well feature electrification first rumoured last year.

While it was initially reported back in March that the Land Cruiser could revert to four-cylinder power by using the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 from the revised Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado, this was subsequently debunked in a follow-up by carsales.com.au, who stated that the engine’s turning up to accommodate the heavier 300 would lead to it being stressed and possibly compromised in terms of reliability.

As is known by know, the 300 will ride on a body-on-frame version of the TNGA platform known as TNGA-F, provide seating for up to eight and keep the low-range transfer case. Although no official launch date has been revealed or mulled, don’t be surprise if more details or speculative reports emerge within the coming weeks and months.

