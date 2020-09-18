The name is Taos: Volkswagen confirms new SUV won’t be called Tarek

Volkswagen has released the first official teaser video of its new North and South America bound SUV set for positioning below the Tiguan, but with a new name instead of the previously speculated Tarek moniker.

While revealing little of the newcomer in the 30 second clip, Wolfsburg has announced that it will be called the Taos in reference to the city of the same name in New Mexico. According to motor1.com Brazil, the name was chosen to reflect the model’s North American emphasis despite production taking place in Mexico at the Puebla Plant where the Beetle was made until last year.

“It was important to choose a name that really embodied the nature of the car, and the city of Taos, New Mexico, was the perfect choice. It is a small town that offers great things – from outdoor adventures to arts and design, and excellent cuisine,” Volkswagen’s Vice-President of Marketing and Product Strategy, Port Elizabeth born Hein Schafer said.

Officially bowing on 13 October before going on sale next year, the Taos will reportedly have a sole drivetrain option at launch; the familiar 1.4 TSI that will send its 110kW/250Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Despite it being rumoured earlier this year that a GTI derivative of the Tiguan could touch down in the Americas, the online publication claims that a Taos GTI could well exist at some stage powered by a 162 kW 2.0 TSI with drive going to all four wheels via Volkswagen’s 4Motion system. If approved, it would directly contradict comments made three years ago by Volkswagen boss Herbet Diess, who told Britain’s Autocar that a GTI-badged SUV will not become a reality anytime soon.

What is certain though is that the Taos won’t be coming to South Africa given the presence of the T-Cross which makes use of the same MQB platform.

