Mitsubishi commences taking facelift Eclipse Cross out of the shadows

Having announced its departure from Europe two months ago, Mitsubishi has released the first official teaser image of the radically updated Eclipse Cross.

Entering its third year of production this year after controversially reviving the much loved Eclipse sports car name for an SUV, the Cross’ biggest change comes up front in the shape of a new facia set to be derived from the equally divisive e-Evolution concept shown in Tokyo three years ago.

Already seen undergoing testing, albeit with its face hidden underneath layers of black-and-white masking, the image, nonetheless, provides a preview of what to expect, namely a thin LED headlight design, new alloy wheels, a chrome C-shaped band underneath said diodes and, according to Mitsubishi, “a radically changed rear” end.

“The Eclipse Cross is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come,” Mitsubishi Motors Design General Manager, Seiji Watanabe, said in a statement.

Confirmed to join the Outlander in receiving a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the updated Eclipse Cross will make its debut in the first quarter of next year before going on sale during the second. With Mitsubishi’s exit strategy from Europe not involving Africa and therefore South Africa, chances are that sales will commence within the mentioned latter quarter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.