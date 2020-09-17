Sporty makeover teased for India’s Ford Everest as spy images emerge

With teasing this week of the Australia-bound Ranger FX4 Max and unveiling of the Tremor in the United States, Ford has released yet another preview image of a new model, albeit this time of the Everest in India where the Endeavour nameplate is used.

Posted by the Blue Oval on twitter, the blacked-out image mainly shows a reworked version of the grille used on the Tremor and locally marketed Ranger Thunder, but without the so-called nostrils and red accents.

Based on leaked images obtained by Autocar India and Car Dekho though, the Endeavour Sport mainly receives a series of cosmetic tweaks, namely said grille painted gloss black and the door handles finished in chrome. The gloss black touches are carried over to the lower part of the bumpers, mirror caps, side vents and roof rails, as well as the 18-inch alloy wheels. Sport badging on the tailgate rounds the exterior off.

Set to be offered in three colours; Diamond White, Diffused Silver and Absolute Black, the Sport’s interior changes are less dramatic and limited to a two-tone beige and black finish, however, more details are set to emerge once the covers are officially lifted off.

No change is set for underneath the bonnet though where one engine will be offered, the single turbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue rated at 125kW/420Nm. The General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic gearbox will once again be the sole transmission option available with drive set to go the rear and/or all four wheels.

Despite the Sport nomenclature existing on the Australian market Everest, it is unlikely to come to South Africa anytime soon following the mid-life line-up refresh last month.

