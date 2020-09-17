Refreshed Mitsubishi Pajero Sport arrives for battle

Having made its world debut just over a year ago, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has officially announced price and spec details of the facelift Pajero Sport.

Effectively the flagship model within the local Mitsubishi line-up despite the soon-to-be outgoing Pajero remaining available until demand runs-out, the Sport receives a heavily reworked version of the Dynamic Shield styling language made-up of thinner LED headlights with integrated daytime running diodes, restyled fog lights derived from the Xpander, a new bonnet and 18-inch alloy wheels across the range.

At the rear, the heavily criticised rear facia has undergone the biggest visual rethink in that the vertical LED taillights are shorter and feature smoked clusters while no longer cutting into the rear bumper, which itself has been redesigned to accommodate a satin silver skidplate. A spoiler integrated into the bootlid serves as the only other exterior update.

Inside, the interior gains a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a secondary USB port, a new eight-inch digital instrument cluster, revised centre console with a new storage trey, new second row air vents as part of the dual-zone climate control system and leather upholstery on all models.

Reserved for the Exceed though is a kick-motion opening electric tailgate and a tilt/sliding sunroof, which can both be opened using the Mitsubishi Remote smartphone app. Standard on all models are auto on/off headlights, a reverse camera with parking sensors, rain sense wipers, Hill Start Assist, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering, electric driver’s seat and on four-wheel-drive derivatives, a rear diff-lock and Hill Descent Control.

Consisting of three models; base and Exceed, the seven-seat only Pajero Sport once again employs Mitsubishi’s 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine that produces an unchanged 133kW/430Nm. Drive is routed to the all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with four-wheel-drive models receiving the SuperSelect-II system as well as an off-road selector with four modes; Sand, Gravel, Mud/Snow and Rock.

Available in three colours; White Diamond, Graphite Grey and Stirling Silver, the Pajero Sport comes as standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICE

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D AT – R609 995

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D 4×4 AT – R659 995

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Exceed 4×4 AT – R679 995

