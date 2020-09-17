Ferrari Portofino sharpened-up with more grunt and a new transmission

Ferrari has sprung an unexpected surprise by revealing an updated version of the Portofino a mere three years after its world unveiling.

Now called the Portofino M with the new suffix denoting the term ‘Modificata’ or modified, the Prancing Horse’s most accessible model receives a new wraparound front bumper with larger air intakes, a new grille with aluminium slats, higher positioned wheel arch vents, a redesigned rear diffuser no longer integrated into the rear bumper, model specific 20-inch diamond finished alloy wheels and a new exhaust system that eschews the silencer for a “more compact” look.

Even more discreet are the changes inside where the layout and design are kept unchanged from the original Portofino with new colours and upgraded materials being the sole revisions, along with ventilated and heated seats featuring a neck warmer. Similarly, the M’s array of safety and driver assistance systems remain as is.

It is however a different story on the dynamic front where the M becomes Maranello’s first GT model to receives the five mode Manettino selector which includes not only a Race mode, but also the so-called Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer that “focuses on maximising driving pleasure”.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest modification as per the ‘Modificata’ designation resides on the drivetrain front where the multi World Engine of the Year winning 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded from 441 kW to the same 456 kW as the Roma with torque remaining unchanged at 760 Nm.

The uptake has also resulted in a new transmission with the seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box making way for the new eight-speed unit used not only in the Roma but also the hybrid SF90 Stradale. Claimed top speed is over 320 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 3.4 seconds and the sprint from standstill to 200 km/h 9.8 seconds.

Going on sale later this year, no pricing was disclosed but expect a considerable premium over the current model’s R4 771 000 when it arrives on local shores.

