Hyundai releases first teaser of updated i30 N

Despite having only arrived on local soil this year, Hyundai is gearing-up for the unveiling of the facelift i30 N three years after its world debut.

In a series of newly released teaser images, the N, like the standard i30 that is unlikely to be offered in South Africa, benefits from new headlights, which feature V-shaped daytime running LEDs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a tweaked grille, LED combination taillights and optional 19-inch forged alloy wheels said to be 14 kg lighter than those of the current model.

While no images of the interior were released, what is expected is the long awaited new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox first mentioned in 2018. Although not set to replace the six-speed manual outright, the dual-clutch, as indicated last year, will result in a slight torque hike from 353 Nm to a reported 377 Nm with power set to remain at 202 kW for the Performance version. The entry-level N, which makes 184kW/353Nm, is reportedly set to keep the manual ‘box as the sole option.

With the facelift i30 having been out since February, expect the i30 N’s reveal to be imminent with sales in Europe set to start at the end of this year or in early 2021.

