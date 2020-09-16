New teaser adds more fuel to hardcore Ford Bronco’s name conundrum fire

Ford has added more fuel to the rumour fire about the name of the incoming off-road focused Bronco after releasing a new teaser image on twitter overnight.

While it was reported on Tuesday that the Blue Oval had submitted a trademark application for the name Warthog, its publishing of an airbone heavily disguised Bronco on social media has subliminally but seemingly confirmed the retention of the Raptor name.

An alternative theory is that the Warthog could possibly denote an entirely different Bronco derivative focused more on extreme off-road obstacles where crawling takes preference over outright speed. It could however also merely rate as a typical trademark application submitted before being picked-up by a rival manufacturer without being used at all.

Regardless of which name is chosen, what is known is that a V8 won’t be offered due to emissions concerns, with the flagship powerunit slated to be the 298 kW twin-turbo 3.0 EcoBoost V6 from the Explorer ST. Another possible option, according to motoring.com.au, is the F-150 Raptor’s 335 kW twin-blown 3.5 EcoBoost V6, or even a more powerful version of the current range-topping 2.7 EcoBoost V6.

Although reported to be storming-in or touching down in 2023, expect the hardcore Bronco to possibly debut before then based on the rate of teaser images and leaked spy shots.

