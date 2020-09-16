Volkswagen CrossPolo set to be re-imagined in Brazil as Polo Track

Volkswagen has reportedly approved a crossover inspired version of the Polo along the lines of the iconic CrossPolo, but only in South America.

According to motor1.com Brazil, the newcomer will be called the Track and based on the Brazilian market Polo that differs slightly on the outside and underneath the bonnet from the South African market version made in Uitenhage, with production poised to take place at the Taubaté Plant in Sao Paulo from November.

Likely to provide Volkswagen with a rival to the Fiat Argo Trekking and Ford Figo Freestyle, which carries the Ka nomenclature in South America, the Polo Track will slot-in below the T-Cross and Nivus, but its positioning with the long delayed T-Track remains unknown.

Shown as a concept three years ago, the T-Track appears set for production next year and will, in European form, slot-in below the T-Cross as Wolfsburg’s smallest crossover/SUV, but in South America, could be positioned below the entry-level Polo as Volkswagen is unlikely to fill that position with the Indian market Taigun. Like the Polo, and indeed all of the models mentioned, the T-Track will use a version of the MQB A0 platform and derive motivation from the 1.0 TSI engine.

Despite the popularity of the CrossPolo, which has not been carried over into the current generation, chances of it returning to South Africa derived from the Track are non-existent due to the presence of not only the T-Cross, but also the Vivo Maxx it emerged form when the previous generation Polo adopted the Vivo name for the second time two years ago.

