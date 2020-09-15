Toyota Corolla Touring Sports becomes retied Suzuki Swace in Europe

Suzuki has unveiled its latest new model for Europe made in partnership with Toyota, and based on the Corolla Touring Sports estate.

Adopting the same approach as the Across mounted on the RAV4 and the Baleno that spawned the Glanza/Starlet, the new Swace differs lightly from the Touring Sports in that it swaps the Toyota badge on the grille with Suzuki’s corporate logo placed on the bonnet, and receives a new front bumper with larger faux air intakes on the flanks.

Aside from the Suzuki logo on the tailgate, the Swace is identical to the Corolla with the only interior difference being the Suzuki badge on the steering wheel. Unchanged is the Swace’s luggage capacity which is rated at the same 596-litres as the Touring Sports, or 1 606-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Boasting the same dimensions; an overall length of 4 655 mm, wheelbase of 2 700 mm, height of 1 460 mm and width of 1 790 mm, the Swace is motivated by the Toyota’s 1.8-litre hybrid powerunit that delivers a combined 90 kW fed to the front wheels via a CVT. Top speed is rated at 180 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 11.1 seconds.

In terms of features, the Swace receives an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bi-xenon LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport. Safety and driver assistance systems include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Auto Hold and Parking Assist.

Available in seven colours; Super White, Black Mica, Precious Silver, Dark Blue Mica, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Phantom Brown Metallic and Oxide Bronze Metallic, the Swace is set to go on sale towards the end of this year year in Europe, but don’t expect it to come to South Africa at all.

