What? New trademark suggests Ford Bronco Raptor could be called Warthog

Charl Bosch
What? New trademark suggests Ford Bronco Raptor could be called Warthog

Two-door Ford Bronco with its roof and doors removed

Warthog could serve as a replacement for the Bronco Raptor or denote an entirely different model aimed at extreme off-roading.

Having revived the Bronco with a range of peculiar names denoting various trim levels and equipment packages such as Badland, Outer Banks and most famously, the off-road focused Sasquatch Pack earlier this year, Ford has reportedly submitted a bizarre trademark application believed to be for the forthcoming Bronco Raptor in the United States.

While it remains to be seen whether the Blue Oval actually uses the name immediately or only for future use on a new range of models, MotorTrend reports that the name Warthog had been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month, suggesting a possible switch from a high-speed off-roader as per the raptor or bird of prey designation, to an extreme off-roader aimed at traversing difficult terrain where speed is not a priority.

At the same time, it could also lead to the creation of two distinct models at the head of the Bronco line-up, which has proved to be smash-hit success with sales having reportedly topped 230 000 units despite having not entered production yet. With the prototype ‘Raptor’ having already been spotted and allegedly out only in 2023, expect more details about it and the Warthog to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

