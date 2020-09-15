Jaguar F-Pace grows-up with more tech and bite

Very much still in its first generation, Jaguar has given the four year old F-Pace its first extensive mid-life refresh since introduction.

Outwardly, the easy-to-spot changes consists of slim new LED or optional Pixel LED headlights with integrated ‘double J’ daytime running diodes, a redesigned diamond detailed grille and front wing vents, a new bonnet and front bumper with enlarged air intakes on the flanks, new LED taillights with so-called chicane graphics plus animated indicators, a redesigned bumper and tailgate as well as two appearance packages, the R-Dynamic and the Black Exterior.

A total of twelve alloy wheel designs are available including four new options; a five-spoke 19-inch rim finished in gloss black with a diamond turned finish, a gloss black ten-spoke 20-inch wheel and two 21-inch options; a five or ten-spoke, both in satin grey with a diamond turned finish.

Inside resides the biggest change with the dashboard and centre console being completely new and the rotary gear lever dropped in favour of a Jaguar first stubby selector. Taking centre stage is the new 11.4-inch curved glass-faced touchscreen infotainment system which gets the same Pivi Pro software as the Land Rover Defender with over-the-air updates, as well as a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the range-topping SE and HSE models with a colour Heads-Up Display being optional.

As well as the new climate control panel, now equipped with knobs plus a new filtration system with a ‘Purify’ setting, a wireless smartphone charger has been added, together with new door casings, wider front seat cushions with improved heating, cooling and optional massaging functions, the same steering wheel as the I-Pace, optional slimline performance sport seats, upgraded materials and veneers, relocated electric window switches, a selection of new fabric and upholstery colours, standard keyless entry on all models, as well as ten ambient lighting colours and an optional 12 or 16-speaker Meridian sound system.

In addition to Active Road Noise Cancellation tech to prevent excessive engine noise filtering into the cabin, Jaguar has revised the F-Pace underneath with the inclusion of Adaptive Surface Dynamics that adjusts the suspension and dampers depending on the road surface.

On the safety and driver assistance front, adaptive cruise control is standard on the HSE with options consisting of a revised Park Assist system, the ClearSight ground monitor front view system, Clear Exit Monitor, a 3D surround-view camera system and a new Driver Condition Monitor.

It is also new or updated underneath the bonnet where the F-Pace not only comes with petrol and diesel engines, but also a new plug-in hybrid powerunit as well as electrical assistance in form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. All are however matched to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four corners.

A brace of four-cylinder 2.0-litre Ingenium engines starts the range off with the unit in the P250 producing 184kW/365Nm and the mild-hybrid oil-burner in the D165 120kW/380Nm. In the more powerful D200, output is rated at 147kW/430Nm. Serving as the flagship four-pot model, the plug-in hybrid P400e combines the Ingenium with a 105 kW electric motor powered by a 17.1 kWh lithium-ion battery for a total output of 297kW/640Nm and an all-electric range of 53 km.

On the six-cylinder front, both the P400 and D300 are powered by the new 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium with mild-hybrid assistance, which in the former’s case means 294kW/550Nm and 221kW/650Nm in the latter. Although Jaguar made no mentioning of a V8, the supercharged SVR is set to continue as the range’s flagship when it debuts next year.

In the UK, four trim levels are offered; base, S, SE and HSE with the R Dynamic starring on all but the entry-level derivative. Pricing kicks-off at £40 860 (R873 987) for the base D165 and ends at £64 990 (R1 390 123) for the P400 HSE R-Dynamic. Sales in South Africa are set to commence either towards the end of this year or in 2021.

