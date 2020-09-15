Kia recalling older Sorentos and Sedonas over suspected brake problem

Kia Motors South Africa has announced that it is recalling 2 175 examples of the first generation Sorento and second generation Sedona over a suspected fault regarding the ABS system.

In a statement, the South Korean marque says the issue involves 1 288 Sorentos made between 14 December 2005 and 17 December 2009, and 887 Sedonas/Carnivals produced between 10 June 2005 and 14 December 2009, and centres around a relay to the ABS and electronic stability control module that could become defective due to water or oil entry over time. This could lead to an electrical short within the unit, resulting in poor braking performance.

If the suspected problem is present as indicated by the ABS warning light within the instrument cluster glowing, owners should immediately contact their nearest dealer where a PCB relay block kit will be fitted in order to resolve the problem.

“Most of the reports about this problem have occurred in the U.S.A and Canada, and no instances of brake failure or engine fire in either of these vehicles are recorded in South Africa. However, the safety credentials of our vehicles and the safety of its owners is a priority for us, and Kia Motors South Africa is therefore taking every precaution necessary to ensure all potentially affected vehicles are inspected and repaired urgently,” Kia Motors South Africa Aftersales Director, Suraiya Naidoo, said.

Concerned owners can check if their vehicles are affected by entering the VIN number on kia.co.za, or telephoning customer care on 011 776 8000. Kia has also indicated that owners will be contacted via SMS, e-mail or telephonically.

