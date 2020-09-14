Ford’s self-made Tremor leaves mark on US Ranger

Already resplendent on the F-series, Ford has now expanded the off-road focused Tremor designation to the Ranger as part of an upgrade over the FX4 package.

Priced at $4 290 (R71 445), and only offered on the double cab SuperCrew 4×4 XLT and Lariat models, the Tremor’s exterior applique consists of a Magnetic finished grille with red inner detailing seemingly derived from the South Africa market Thunder, Tremor badging on the sides of the loadbay and optional retro graphics on the body and bonnet. Miko suede inserts, black inlays and Tremor embroidered headrests are the sole changes to the interior.

The biggest alterations have taken place underneath where the Tremor receives Fox Racing’s latest 2.0 mono-tube dampers, new springs, a multi-leaf rear suspension setup at the rear, stiffer anti-roll bars and a recalibrated traction control system. In addition, suspension travel has been increased to 165 mm at the front and 206 mm at the rear.

Riding on Magnetic 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tyres, the Tremor offers up 247 mm of ground clearance, 20 mm more than the conventional SuperCrew 4×4, with a locking rear differential, steel front skidplate and underbody protection, as well as steel side steps rounding the changes off.

Further improved are the approach and departure angles at 30.9 degrees and 25.5 degrees versus 28.7 degrees and 25.5 degrees, while the breakover now stands at 24.2 degrees instead of 21.5 degrees.

As with the rest of the Ranger line-up though, the Tremor is kept unchanged underneath the bonnet where it retains the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol that sends 200kW/420Nm to the rear or all four wheels via the familiar General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic gearbox.

Like its sibling, the Tremor will be built at the Wayne Assembly Plant in Michigan with the respective price increase amounting to a total of $38 924 (R648 235) for the XLT and $42 965 (R715 533) for the Lariat. Having been designed specifically for North America despite appearing similar and riding on the same T6 platform as the locally made Ranger, the EcoBoost, and therefore the Tremor, won’t be coming to South Africa as an alternative to the turbodiesel.

