Own a Toyota Corolla for less than R60k

A quick online search reveals a healthy dose of pre-owned Toyota Corollas for sale, with prices starting at less than R60 000. If you have a little more cash lying around, you can even grab yourself an extremely iconic RSI 20v that is going for less than R75 000.

Back in the 1980s, Toyota lit up the compact performance scene with their ever popular 4A-GE powered RSI 16v models and were equally popular on the track and in the dirt. But this engine was discontinued in the early 1990s, much to the disappointment of the fans of the brand. However, just a few years later, the 4A-GE engine was back, and this time it was a 20-valve 1.6-litre unit that produced 115 kW of high revving power and 150 Nm of torque.

Toyota South Africa popped this engine into a Corolla sedan and the uniquely South African RSI 20v was born. Back in the day, it was said to get to 100 km/h in only 7.71 seconds, while managing a true top speed of 207 km/h. Numbers that would still make driving fun even by today’s high standards.

The Corolla has now been around for over 50 years, and more than 40 years in our country with more than one million sales on local soil. Glenn Crompton, Toyota South Africa Motors Vice President of Marketing, is quick to add: “One of the many reasons South Africans have always loved a Corolla, is because it has continually delivered on being an affordable, reliable, family car over the years.”

1st generation (1966)

Chief engineer Tatsuo Hasegawa and designers set out to wow the general public with a car that was sporty in look and feel. This new car adopted technologies not seen before in Japan, such as a MacPherson strut suspension and a four-speed transmission.

2nd generation (1970)

The Corolla proved to be a hit, and in this year that the one millionth Corolla was built. The now “All-New Corolla” featured revised exterior styling with gently curved surface lines, a longer wheelbase and an improved suspension bettered ride comfort and handling.

3rd generation (1974)

The global fuel crisis was about to strike, but the development of the catalytic converter and the use of wind tunnel testing ensured that Corolla was able to cut through the air more efficiently and remain a frugal choice.

4th generation (1981)

This new-generation Corolla was now starting to be seen as a luxurious but economical family car with superior overall performance. It was also the last Corolla to have rear-wheel drive.

5th generation (1983)

The Corolla was now transformed into a modern front-wheel drive car and became the world’s first mass-produced small car to feature twin-cam multi-valve technology.

6th generation (1987)

The way forward now for the Corolla was “quality”, both in how the car felt and how it would make its owners feel. The spacious interior and seating comfort of the Corolla were mated to the sportiness of twin-cam engine choices.

7th generation (1991)

The seventh-generation Corolla was designed with the emphasis on safety and reliability. This new model was redesigned to be larger and bolder than previous generations.

8th generation (1998)

The eighth-generation Corolla became the number one selling car in Japan by reducing the total cost of ownership and providing a safer, quieter, and higher quality compact car.

9th generation (2001)

The ninth-generation Corolla now came with powertrains that included intelligent variable valve timing across the range, along with a longer wheelbase, added safety and sharper styling.

10th generation (2006)

Becoming part of an ever-growing global stage, this new Corolla was benchmarked against the best in Europe, while ease of use and space had to appeal to markets such as North America.

11th generation (2013)

This model generation saw the introduction of a hybrid powertrain in overseas markets, while locally, improved fuel economy, nimble handling, strong value, and keen pricing saw it stay a South African favourite.

12th generation (2019)

Now in its latest generation, the new Corolla combines Toyota’s exciting new design direction, with the tried-and-tested virtues of the Corolla brand. The adoption of the TNGA (GA-C) platform provides an innovative base on which to build the latest iteration of the company’s compact sedan.

Here are our top pre-owned picks for under R75 000:

Corolla 1.6 GL – 1989 – 187 000 km – Automatic – R59 950

Corolla 1.3 – 1998 – 309 000 km – Manual – R64 890

Corolla 1.8 SE Liftback- 1984 – 171 000 km – Manual – R64 900

Corolla 1.6 Professional – 2007 – 248 000 km – Manual – R67 000

Corolla 140i – 2002 – 142 000 km – Manual – R68 000

Corolla 140i – 2006 – 100 000 km – Manual – R68 000

Corolla 1.6 GLE – 1994 – 162 000 km – Automatic – R69 000

Corolla 1.6 GLE – 2000 – 189 000 km – Automatic – R69 900

Corolla 1.6 GLS Sprinter – 1984 – 179 000 km – Manual – R69 950

Corolla 1.6 GL – 1988 – 215 000 km – Manual – R69 950

Corolla 1.6 GLX – 1990 – 133 000 km – Automatic – R69 950

Corolla 140i GLE – 2007 – 88 000 km – Manual – R70 000

Corolla 140i GLE – 2007 – 85 000 km – Manual – R70 000

Corolla 140i GLE – 2006 – 100 000 km – Manual – R70 000

Corolla 140i – 2004 – 98 000 km – Manual – R72 900

Corolla RSI 20v – 1997 – 380 000 km – Manual – R74 900

