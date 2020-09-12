 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Own a Toyota Corolla for less than R60k

Motoring News 2 hours ago

First launched in 1966 and now in its 12th generation, the Corolla is not known as the world’s best-selling car for nothing.

Mark Jones
12 Sep 2020
07:26:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Own a Toyota Corolla for less than R60k

The Toyota Corolla is an all-time South African favourite.

A quick online search reveals a healthy dose of pre-owned Toyota Corollas for sale, with prices starting at less than R60 000. If you have a little more cash lying around, you can even grab yourself an extremely iconic RSI 20v that is going for less than R75 000. Back in the 1980s, Toyota lit up the compact performance scene with their ever popular 4A-GE powered RSI 16v models and were equally popular on the track and in the dirt. But this engine was discontinued in the early 1990s, much to the disappointment of the fans of the brand. However,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.