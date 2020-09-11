‘Entry-level’ new Maserati SUV named Grecale in first official teaser

Mere hours after debuting the MC20, Maserati released the first image of its new compact SUV that will sit below the Levante.

Reportedly already seen undergoing pre-production testing masquerading as an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Grecale, which allegedly takes its name from a wind that blows across the Mediterranean and in Western France, will ride on the same Giorgio platform also used by the Giulia, and debut next year with a yet as unknown range of turbocharged petrol engines followed by an all-electric drivetrain in 2022.

Unlike Maserati’s current line-up, production will not take place in Modena but at the Cassino factory where both the Stelvio and Giulia are produced, alongside the soon-to-be-discontinued Giulietta. Despite the provided teaser not revealing much, expect the Grecale to incorporate styling cues from not only the Levante, but possibly the MC20 as well, with the interior likely to mirror that of the updated Ghibli or even the former.

