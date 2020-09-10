Subaru poised for WRC return using new hatch co-developed with Toyota

A report that broke two years ago about Subaru returning to the World Rally Championship (WRC) with assistance from Toyota has once again flared up in Japan.

As per the original report by response.jp, the automaker, who left the WRC in 2008 as a result of the global economic meltdown after three driver’s titles with the late Colin McRae and Richard Burns in 1995 and 2001, as well as with Petter Solberg in 2003, allegedly received support from its Japanese partner to return the sport using a new hatchback reportedly inspired by the Viziv Performance concept in order to rival the factory supported Yaris, Hyundai i20 and semi-works Ford Fiesta.

At the time, it was reported that the road-going version would employ a 1.8-litre turbocharged flat-four engine, which has since debuted in the second generation Levorg and is allegedly is bound for the refreshed Forester as well.

According to the newest claim by Best Car, the new hatch will be developed between both manufactures similar to the GR86 and BRZ, with the current GR Yaris set to provide a base come the rumoured 2022 unveiling and subsequent return to the WRC. It remains to be seen though if Subaru would use the mentioned 1.8-litre engine or opt for the Yaris’ 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo.

