‘New era’ kicks-off as Maserati unveils all-new MC20

Maserati has taken the covers off of its first all-new super car in years with the unveiling of the MC20 the iconic Trident brand has billed as the start of a new era.

Under development for over a year, and originally set for an earlier debut but delayed due to the Coronavirus, the MC20 replaces the GranTurismo discontinued last year, and will be built on an all-new production line at Maserati’s Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena.

Boasting styling from the Alfieri concept, the MC20 is the work of Maserati’s Centre Stile division and is made out of carbon fibre with the actual monocoque having been worked on with the help from Dallara to accommodate three eventual models without massive changes; these being the coupe and later on, a cabriolet and an all-electric model.

Subjected to 2 000 hours of aerodynamics testing in the Dallara wind tunnel before being signed off, the MC20 tips the scales at a fraction below 1 500 kg, but according to Maserati, “without sacrificing anything in terms of comfort”. Resplendent with upwards opening or butterfly doors and ushering in Maserati’s new Trident logo, the MC20’s interior is a world away from recent models with tech consisting of a digital rear-view mirror, a thin 10.25-inch infotainment system plus a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. A six-speaker Premium Unbranded sound system is standard with the option being a 12-speaker Sonus Faber audio.

In addition to the exposed carbon inside, the minimalist appearance of the cabin extends to the centre console where only three major dials are located, in addition to the wireless smartphone charging pad, volume knob and electric window switches. Its engine being mid-mounted, luggage space is rated at 47-litres for the front hatch and 101-litres for the rear.

Measuring 4 669 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 700 mm, height of 1 221 mm and width of 1 965 mm, motivation comes courtesy of a brand-new 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine dubbed Nettuno, designed in-house by Maserati with Formula 1 derived tech such as twin injection, pre-chamber combustion and dual spark-plugs.

Boasting a power-to-weight ratio of 2.33 kg/hp, the 90-degree bent-six serves-up 463kW/750Nm and will propel the MC20 from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 325 km/h. Paired to a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the MC20 will reach 200 km/h from standstill in 8.8 seconds with the driver having the choice of five driving modes; the default GT, Wet that sets the car and drivetrain up for damp conditions, Sport, Corsa that comes with launch control and ESC Off which turns all of the electronic aids off completely.

Equipped with a double wishbone setup as well as active shock absorbers, selecting Sport or Corsa modes stiffens up the suspension thanks to the adaptive dampers, while the gear changes and throttle response are sharpened-up with each mode. Stopping power comes courtesy of a six-piston Brembo caliper setup at the front and four at the rear with the ventilated discs measuring 380 mm at the front and 350 mm at the rear.

Details are less clear about the electric version though with Maserati merely stating that it will have a range of 323 km, a top speed of 310 km/h and acceleration time of 2.8 seconds from 0-100 km/h. No official details regarding the cabriolet were divulged.

Set to go on sale later this year, the MC20 will come in a choice of six specifically designed colours; Bianco Audace, Nero Enigma, Grigio Mistero, Giallo Genio, Blu Infinito and Rosso Vincente and according to reports, retail from $210 000 (R3 496 983) in the United States. Expect it to go on sale in South Africa from next year.

