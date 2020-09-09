Sorry, what? Report claims turbocharging and V8 still part of next generation Lexus’

A report from Japan has shed more light on Lexus’ alleged product line-up over the next two years, with the biggest being a supposed return to V8 power for the recently updated IS.

While it remains to be seen which products or indeed rumours materialise, Best Car claims that the new additions will start from November this year with the return of the IS F and not the IS 500 as reported until now.

Even more surprising is the publication’s claim that the F, which bowed out six years ago, will be powered by the normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 from the RC F, albeit retuned to produce 354kW/535Nm instead of 351kW/530Nm. As indicated though, this claim should be taken with a pinch of salt after Lexus Australia CEO Scott Thompson told motoring.com.au last year that “there’s no plans at the moment [to release another one]”.

In addition, the online platform reports that an F derivative of the LS and LC will come into being next year powered by a 493kW/650Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, a claim which should also be taken with content after it emerged last month that Toyota had reportedly halted V8 production due to the Coronavirus, which itself comes two months after it was reported that the LC F had indeed been cancelled due to the pandemic and development costs.

At the other end of the spectrum, 2021 will also see the unveiling of the all-new LX based on the incoming Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the equally new LF or LQ aimed at the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne and in 2022, the second generation NX that will reportedly have the option of a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine that could be related to the flat-four Boxer unit slated for the new GR86 and its Subaru BRZ twin.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.