Volkswagen gives new Golf more space and grip with Variant and Alltrack estate

Volkswagen’s expansion of the Golf 8 line-up has continued with the introduction of new Variant estate and its crossover-inspired sibling, the Variant Alltrack.

Available in Europe from next month, the Variant not only measures longer than the hatch, but also its Mk 7.5 predecessor with its overall length of 4 633 mm and wheelbase of 2 686 mm translating into gains of 47 mm and 66 mm respectively. The uptakes are carried over to the boot which measures 611-litres with the rear seats up and 1 642-litres with the rears down, gains of six and 22-litres.

Offering 48 mm more interior legroom than before, the Variant boasts an optional kick-motion activated electric tailgate and the same features as the hatch, most notably the optional ten-inch Active Info Display instrument cluster, the 8.25-inch Composition Media or ten-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with over-the-air updates, Front Assist with City Emergency Braking, Heads-Up Display, Matrix IQ LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist to name but a few.

As indicated by its appearance, the Alltrack receives a slightly raised ride height, black cladding on the bumpers, around wheel arches and at the base of the doors, silver roof rails as opposed to the Variant’s black and satin silver front and rear skidplates.

Underneath the bonnet, the same assortment of TSI and TDI engines as the hatch star, together with the eTSI which incorporates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system without any power loss or gain. Depending on the trim level and powerunit, the Variant can be specified with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system being standard on the Alltrack.

A plug-in hybrid model in the shape of the GTE will be added at a later stage, as will the R Variant recently spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. An uncertainty though is the Variant GTD while a GTI derivative, as with previous generations, appears certain not to happen.

In Europe, four trim levels will be offered; base, Life, Style and R-Line but despite this, and with the Mk 8 poised to arrive on local shores next year in 1.4 TSI, GTI and R forms, the Variant and Variant Alltrack won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon.

