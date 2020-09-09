190 kW Volkswagen Amarok finally priced as South Africa’s new most powerful bakkie

After close on two years, Volkswagen has finally announced pricing for the upgraded 190 kW Amarok V6 TDI. Effectively replacing the now discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class as South Africa’s most premium double cab, the newcomer also replaces the entire 165 kW model line-up, and aside from the 25 kW power uptake, the 3.0 TDI bent-six’s torque output increases from 550 Nm to 580 Nm.

In addition though, an overboost function raises the output by a further 10 kW to 200 kW for ten seconds, thus also making the Amarok South Africa’s most powerful pick-up once again. As before, drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with Wolfsburg claiming a top speed of 207 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and a fuel consumption of 9.5 L/100 km.

In terms of equipment, the entry-level Highline comes as standard with Vienna leather seats which are heated in the front, 18-inch Manaus alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, the Composition Media infotainment system, heavy duty rear leaf-springs, climate control, a reverse camera as well as front and rear parking sensors. Optional is the Discover Media infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, 19-inch Milford alloys and rubber floor mats.

On the top-spec Extreme, the Discover Media system is standard fare along with Nappa leather seats and 20-inch Talca alloy wheels. The mentioned Milford wheels and heavy duty springs are optional together with the rubber floors and painted Extreme badged sports bar.

Available in a choice of four colours; Candy White, Mojave Beige, Deep Black Pearl Effect and Indium Grey Metallic, the 190 kW Amarok V6 TDI Highline is priced at R908 300 before options and the Extreme at R974 600. Like lesser models, a three year/100 000 km warranty and a five year/90 000 km service plan is included in the respective sticker prices.

